HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr says this year's Raiders have a do-it-all group of receivers that he believes are the best hes had in eight seasons. Oh yeah, absolutely, very diverse, Carr said this week. "(Coach Jon) Gruden is going to get what Gruden wants. He wanted guys at the skill positions that when he thinks of a play, thats the guy that can do that. And hes got exactly what he wants so then he can freely call plays and I can freely just read them out.