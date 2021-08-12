21 John Wick 2 Cast and Their Roles

Sterling K. Brown is no stranger to action — he stars on This Is Us, after all, which is just full of it. But now, the actor will get a different sort of action moment as leading man in the upcoming thriller Coyote Blue, written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. Variety reported that Amazon Studios will helm the film, to be directed by Star Trek: Picard and Kung Fu director Hanelle M. Culpepper in her feature debut. Per the outlet, Brown’s character is “an everyman” with “a lethal set of skills,” which comes in handy given that he’s on the run from a criminal group. Coyote Blue will mark one of Brown’s biggest film roles yet, following recent turns in the family drama Waves and thriller The Rhythm Section; it comes after the recent news that the upcoming sixth season of This Is Us will be the last for the series.