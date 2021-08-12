Cancel
Soccer

CVC changes LaLiga offer with option for clubs to opt out, source says

Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC has changed its investment offer to Spain’s top football league, LaLiga, in a last-minute bid to garner sufficient support from clubs, a source from one of the clubs said on Thursday.

The modified proposal includes an option for clubs to opt out of the deal, retaining their share of TV rights revenues, the source said.

LaLiga member clubs were expected to vote on the original deal, which has drawn fierce opposition from top sides Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, later on Thursday. CVC was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

