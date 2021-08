Long before Deafheaven redefined black metal with Sunbather, Wolves In The Throne Room were already beginning to stretch the limits of what the genre could mean. They cut away the bombast of the Dimmu Borgir era and moved things closer towards trance and dark ambient. At first, black metal seemed opposed to these styles. Cut forward fifteen years and it is clear Wolves In The Throne Room have won. They’ve spawned a movement that includes Deafheaven, Alcest, Myrkur and Astronoid. Atmospheric black metal has been the dominant creative form of black metal for most of a decade at this point. They probably didn't expect this, but the Weaver brothers Aaron and Nathan have become a driving force in heavy metal’s future.