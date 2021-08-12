Need My Makeup

Click here to read the full article. Gen Z might be the most beauty-savvy consumers in the game, and makeup trends show they’re also the most adventurous.
While consumers once sought Instagram-perfect pouts, expressionism is now the name of the game. As epitomized by “Euphoria,” the 2019 HBO show which won an Emmy for makeup, young consumers opt for face art and creativity over contouring, starting with neon eyeshadows and liners, rhinestones, pearls, glitter teardrops, and beyond.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway
“It matches the energy of Gen Z: their unapologetic nature, and going against the grain… There’s...
Comments / 0