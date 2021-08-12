Bay Area mother arrested after leaving infant alone in vehicle while visiting nail salon

A 19-year-old mother was arrested Monday after she left her 3-month-old child unattended in her vehicle, Vallejo police reported Wednesday. Upon arrival on the 100 block of Plaza Drive in Vallejo at about 4:21 p.m., officers located an infant child sitting in a car-seat in the backseat of a vehicle with all four of the windows rolled down. Temperatures in Vallejo at the time were in the upwards of 81 degrees, with in-car temperatures slightly higher.