Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vallejo, CA

Bay Area mother arrested after leaving infant alone in vehicle while visiting nail salon

By Vallejo Times-Herald
East Bay Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old mother was arrested Monday after she left her 3-month-old child unattended in her vehicle, Vallejo police reported Wednesday. Upon arrival on the 100 block of Plaza Drive in Vallejo at about 4:21 p.m., officers located an infant child sitting in a car-seat in the backseat of a vehicle with all four of the windows rolled down. Temperatures in Vallejo at the time were in the upwards of 81 degrees, with in-car temperatures slightly higher.

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Vallejo Police#Vpd News#Child Protective Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy