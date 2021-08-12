Guest Commentary | Why Santa Cruz plans for hotel instead of housing are not ‘smart growth’

Contrary to public perception, I find a lot of people are ambivalent about any particular development. Take the large (and largely market rate) rental housing to go up on Front Street downtown. I think most people have some distaste for tall, blocky buildings going up next to the river, but we also agree that more housing near transit and jobs is a relatively “smart” place to build it. So, we argue about the affordability percentage rather than arguing against the housing. But then, to our shock and dismay, we read in the Sentinel that one of those large buildings is not planned to be housing, but a boutique hotel.