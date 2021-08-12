Cancel
Here's How the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's Hydro-Guide Hood Works

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Bow wakes are a thing if you're a serious off-roader, which most Jeep Wrangler Rubicon owners are. They occur when you drive deep enough (or fast enough) into a body of water to cause some of it to flow over the hood. That's a big reason why serious Jeeps don't typically feature hood scoops, and why when they do (like the Gladiator Mojave's) they're usually blanked off. But the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 needs to gulp giant 6.4-liter lungfuls of air as many as 50 times per second, so the hood's forward-facing scoop is very much opened up on this Wrangler model. It's Hydro-Guide's job to prevent a bow wake of water from hydro-locking and ruining the engine.

