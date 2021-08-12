East Hampton Town Trustee Terms Doubled
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. New York State has doubled the terms that Town of East Hampton trustees serve from two to four years. Outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that passed the state legislature which increases the terms of office for the Trustees of the Freeholders and Commonalty of the Town of East Hampton beginning with the biennial election to be held in 2023 for all nine trustee positions.www.danspapers.com
