Letter: The billionaire network’s strategy is counterproductive in the long run
Ron Molen’s recent letter “Enemies of democracy” was excellent! Molen explained well the power of Charles Koch and their billionaire network to influence our politics with their hundreds of millions of dollars of donations to the Republican Party, support for ALEC, their think tanks, their support for right-wing media, including Fox News, their support for the NRA, and support for voter suppression laws. All with the goal of lower taxes and less business regulation for themselves.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0