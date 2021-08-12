Letter: UDOT’s Little Cottonwood alternatives amount to a reverse Robin Hood effect

David Carter’s recent op-ed (“UDOT’s Little Cottonwood Canyon alternatives …”) points out that both alternatives are taxpayer-funded ski resort subsidies. The gondola alternative is even worse. The median household income in Utah is $31K. The median alpine skier income is $86K. Since the gondola would benefit nearly exclusively the latter but paid for by taxes on the former, this represents a transfer of wealth from those at the bottom to those at the top. This is a reverse Robin Hood effect — take from the poor and give to the rich. If that doesn’t seem fair to you, tell your elected representative.