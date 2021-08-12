Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Union Public School board members set to discuss its 'quarantine policy' Thursday

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
The Union Public School Board is set to meet for the second time to debate its quarantine policy.

The board is meeting for the second time after a stalemate in the boardroom on Monday. Leaders got together to approve the Union's ‘Return to Learn’ plan. They agreed on everything except for its quarantine policy.

READ MORE: Union Public Schools not reaching a decision on its quarantine policy

They're split on whether to mandate a quarantine period for people who were in close contact with an infected person or leave that to the discretion of parents.

Chris Payne with the district tells 2 News Oklahoma they want to keep kids safe while also trying to keep kids in the classroom.

"One first-grader was quarantined three times last year for ten days at a time which resulted in a pretty significant loss of learning time. So the board is trying to give really careful consideration of this," Payne said.

Union students will return to the classroom in less than a week. The board is going to try to come to a consensus on its quarantine policy Thursday. The meeting is at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

