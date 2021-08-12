Cancel
Michigan State

Transfer WR Daylen Baldwin fits in early at Michigan

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Praised for his catch radius and good hands, transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is doing his best to fit in on the Michigan football team just weeks after arriving. Last month at Big Ten Media Days, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said the 6-foot-2, 219-pound Baldwin had impressed other players during the late-summer workout cycle. While coaches were not privy to those workouts, they do receive reports back from the team’s director of strength and conditioning, Ben Herbert.

