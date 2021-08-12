Hanbury Strategy bolsters EU public affairs team with senior hires
The new role of European public affairs practice lead goes to Sander Schol, who joins as a partner, based in Hanbury’s London and Brussels offices. Schol was most recently head of regulatory strategy at BGC Partners, prior to which he was in JP Morgan's government relations team, responsible for legislation impacting its European investment bank. He also led the Sovereign Debt Division of trade association AFME and held several roles at the Dutch Ministry of Finance.www.prweek.com
Comments / 0