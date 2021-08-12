TreviPay launches mobile app for B2B customers

US-based fintech TreviPay has announced the release of its one-click mobile payments app for B2B buyers. The TreviPay mobile app is meant to allow merchants to offer a mobile app payment experience to their pre-approved B2B credit customers. The app allows buyers to access their buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk of issuing multiple credit cards to numerous purchasers within the organization. Additionally, merchants can offer instant, digital invoicing within the app to provide their B2B buyers with a simpler experience versus paper receipts and manual invoicing.