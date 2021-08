Value 360 Communications, a New Delhi-based agency that specialises in start-ups, is ready for Southeast Asia expansion as it enters Singapore. To kick off its stint in Singapore, the agency will tap into its client case and identify Indian partner brands in the island-state. It is "already in talks" with some of its bigger clients with offshoots in Singapore. In doing so, the agency said it will lay the foundation for "disrupting the Southeast Asian start-up ecosystem" over the next few months.