For many years, I considered myself to be an awkward loner. And it’s true that I was my own first friend — and an extraordinarily good one, at that. From an early age, I deeply enjoyed my own company. I spent hours in luxurious solitude, enjoying the various images swirling about in my mind, and reading any book I came across, including ones that were probably way above my grade-level, and occasionally dipping into the rogue recipe book or two. As an adult, I loved taking myself on “solo dates” to quaint little coffee shops with hidden nooks, or to book launches, art galleries, museums, and spas. I even went to dinner parties where the only other person I knew was the host who’d invited me.