Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: 5 key differences

The Galaxy Watch 4 has finally been unveiled and we’ve whittled down all the key specs to know how Samsung’s latest wearable compares with the Apple Watch 6. Even though it was a modest upgrade over its predecessor, the Apple Watch 6 still stands as the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Now that we know what to expect from Samsung’s next mainline wearable however, there’s a chance that Apple’s reign could be coming to an end.