Long Branch Festival to Take Place in September

It’s that time of year again! After cancelling last year due to COVID-19, the annual Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival is back this weekend!. The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, presented by Revere Beach Partnership, is taking place this weekend, Friday, August 6th-Sunday, August 8th. It is the largest free event in Massachusetts AND one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, according to Boston Central. The event drew over an estimated 1 million attendees back in 2019 and has been a staple summer event for the past 16 years. According to the Revere Journal, the event will be scaled back a little bit this year due to the pandemic, and they are expecting between 500,000 and 700,000 attendees over the course of the weekend.