Long Branch Festival to Take Place in September
The Long Branch Festival will take place from Friday, September 10th until Sunday, September 12th at Flower Avenue Urban Park (8746 Flower Ave in Silver Spring). The purpose of the Long Branch Festival is to celebrate the dynamic neighborhood, businesses and culture of Long Branch. Our goal is to bring communities together and celebrate our diversity, expand understanding of the crucial role of shared public spaces and highlight the value of locally-owned stores.mocoshow.com
