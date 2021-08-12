Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Letter: Recent school board decisions are ‘the last straw’

By Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EWpQ_0bPUcpWk00

Open letter to the Paso Robles School Board,

–Thank you for the last straw. My wife and I have been considering where we should settle and start our family having moved to Paso Robles a few years ago we have found it lovely but there has been an undercurrent of proud ignorance and racism that has given us pause at the thought of fully settling here. We are well-paid financial and technical workers who wish to spend our money in the local economy at locally owned restaurants and farmers’ markets.

With your actions last night of instituting an ignorant rule due to right wing hysteria over critical race theory, a theory you clearly willfully misunderstand, and resolving to fight important public safety efforts in a pandemic while ignoring that you have just as stringent rules on the choices of female-presenting students without any sense of self-awareness, all while looking to collapse schools together by removing elementary schools and removing Spanish language translation of school board meetings and so limit the ability of parents to have a voice in their students’ education it has become clear that my wife and I must instead look elsewhere as we look to purchase a house and have children.

It would do a disservice to our children to have them raised in a school district run by such incompetent dunderheads and I would be aghast to have my property tax dollars go to fund your anti-historical anti-scientific reactionary assault on the noble work that educators do.

For now I remain,

Galen Evans of Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Comments / 4

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Straw#Elementary Schools#Language Translation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School district releases guide to return to full in-person instruction

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District recently announced that all district schools will return to offering full-day instruction, five days a week, along with recess, after-school programs, lunch and meal breaks with classmates, athletics, and extracurricular activities this fall. All schools have upgraded air filtration and/or replacement frequency and necessary supplies including masks and personal protective equipment. Face masks and daily health checks will be required.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School board approves ban on Critical Race Theory and mandatory indoor mask wearing

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board room overflowed Tuesday night with parents, teachers and community members concerned about two issues: Critical Race Theory and mandatory face masks for students. The room was crowded with people, most of whom were not wearing masks. Because of the lack of space in the boardroom, some watched the meeting from outside.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

New sessions of CERT training offered this fall

–A new session of North County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will be offered starting Oct. 20, through Nov. 10. Basic CERT Training teaches basic disaster response skills so community members can safely help themselves and those around them when disaster strikes and when professional responders aren’t available. Registering...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Current Paso Robles police chief selected as new city manager

–The Paso Robles City Council has announced that a conditional offer of employment for the position of city manager has been made to Ty Lewis, the current Paso Robles Police chief. The appointment is formally scheduled to occur at the next city council meeting on Aug. 17. Lewis was selected following an extensive, nationwide search and selection process that included community members, city executives and the city council.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Virginia Peterson Elementary receives state honors

School given ‘Platinum Status’ for positive behavior interventions and supports. –The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s Virginia Peterson Elementary School joins only 953 other schools (out of a total of over 10,000 California schools) being recognized by the California PBIS Coalition in 2021 for their dedication in the implementation of “Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.” All Paso Robles Schools implement PBIS and have previously been recognized (at different levels) for their work and dedication to positive school culture.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1911: No place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles

Posted: 6:05 am, August 12, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Clean Up, ‘no place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles’. There’s nothing in this world which improves a town like good sidewalks. They give strangers a favorable impression of a town and they give the home people satisfaction and pride. When you happen to be returning home on a dark night doesn’t it give you great satisfaction if you can walk without being in constant danger of pitching forward and breaking your neck over a loose board or little washout. See that the walks in front of your home are in good order. Then when our good citizens are returning home at night they will not walk as if they had been imbibing too freely. Let us all get the “clean up” habit.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School board to continue discussion of Critical Race Theory

Board will also discuss mask mandates, return to in-person instruction. –The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will be hosting a meeting on Aug. 10 with closed session starting at 4:30 p.m., open session starting at 6 p.m. Among other items, the board will discuss the teaching of Critical Race Theory, and the return to full in-person learning with clarification of the district’s position on the mask mandate.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso People’s Action invites community to ‘Chalk & Talk’ about possible school closure

–Paso People’s Action invites the community to get ready for the upcoming school year on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Uptown Family Park at 641 36th Street for a “Chalk and Talk.” These gatherings started in June 2020 in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement and have since expanded to address local issues of note, such as a possible school closure.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter to the editor: Hooray for ‘authentic’ history

–In response to Kathy Sinor’s August 3rd opinion piece, “Don’t be fooled by the new catch phrase for critical race theory” to my July 27 letter “Why is anyone afraid of teaching or learning authentic US history?” in the Paso Robles Daily News, I quote the SLO March 25 Tribune Editorial Board: “Learning the true-to-life history of the US – not the whitewashed history that too many of us received at school – is a key to understanding how we got to where we are today.” I just used the word “authentic” (Wikipedia: of undisputed origin, genuine) instead of “true-to-life,” I wasn’t trying to “fool” anyone!
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Parents can request grade changes due to pandemic

–On July 1, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 104, which includes several provisions to address student learning loss that occurred during the 2020–21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an urgent measure, the bill took effect upon signature, meaning local educational agencies (LEAs) are already required to follow these provisions.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Area nonprofits receive $32,500 in grants from PG&E

Charitable funding to support individuals and families in SLO County. –To assist vulnerable area residents, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated $5,000 last month to Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter, an area nonprofit food provider. That brought the total amount of donations the company made to San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County nonprofits focused on community relief and food insecurity to $32,500 so far in 2021.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Public Health Clinics launch vaccine incentives, referral raffle

Incentives and raffle available in August as supplies last. — Starting on Aug. 2, SLO County residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine from a County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccination clinic will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card for each dose. Gift cards available will vary by clinic and will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Library craft classes to continue in new, face-to-face format

– The Paso Robles Library’s popular adult crafting class series will undergo changes this fall. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23, between 6-7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, pick up a macramé “tree of life” craft kit and receive live instruction on the knots and other techniques needed to complete the craft. Then on Thursday, Oct. 28, the projects can be shared and next month’s craft kit can be picked up.

Comments / 4

Community Policy