MLS

El Paso's Pepi considers options with US, Mexico national teams

By El Paso Times
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico, El Paso, United States of America, Major League Soccer, Mexican Football Federation, Los Angeles Galaxy, Gregg Berhalter, FC Dallas, United States men's national soccer team. As his star grows bigger, El Paso native Ricardo Pepi's future options grow. In terms of national teams, the FC Dallas star could play...

Gregg Berhalter
#Mexico#Gold Cup#United States Of America#Major League Soccer#Fc Dallas#Fcdallas
Americas
Gold
Soccer
MLS
Sports
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sporting KC dominate FC Dallas, 2-0

Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored goals, and the Sporting Kansas City defense made sure that held up with a 2-0 win over homestanding FC Dallas on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Sporting KC (11-4-4, 37 points) has a five-match unbeaten streak on the road, with four wins and a draw...
MLSESPN

Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas --  Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from...
MLSfcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC | 8.14.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes two changes to his starting lineup as FC Dallas takes on Sporting KC for the second time this season at 7:30PM at Toyota Stadium. Here's the lineup notes, pres. by UnitedHealthcare. Hedges Returns & Starts. FC Dallas' captain and all-time appearance leader...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Falls 0-2 to Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 22. FC Dallas faces Seattle Sounders at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7:30PM CT. The match will air locally on TXA21, FCDTV Network, KMPX-29, FCDallas.com/Radio and TUDN 1270AM. Frisco, TX (August 14,...
Posted by
Amomama

The Story behind the Unbelievable Way to Reach Mexico from El Paso

It isn’t all that uncommon to have public transportation going through international borders (the metro system connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen, for one). However, with the current situation, it is hard to imagine that it was once possible to cross the border … in a streetcar. But that was exactly the case.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Locomotive FC set to host Bold FC, El Paso’s fifth match in 14 days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is no hotter team in the USL Championship than El Paso Locomotive FC. There is also no busier team in the league. Locomotive (10-1-4, 34 pts.) will host Austin Bold FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, their fifth match in 14 days. El Paso has thrived during this stretch, unbeaten in their last seven matches and winners of their last three. Los Locos are coming off a 2-0 win over San Antonio FC on Wednesday night, extending their home unbeaten streak — which spans over a calendar year — to 18.
MLSfcdallas.com

USA or Mexico? Ricardo Pepi Speaks about his International Future

FRISCO, Texas – As the Ricardo Pepi hype train gathers pace, so do the questions about the 18-year-old’s international future. Pepi is a dual national. Born in El Paso, Texas to Mexican parents, Pepi has represented both the U.S. and Mexico at various youth levels. Most recently, he was called up to a U-23 USMNT camp in March, alongside fellow FCD Homegrowns Jesús Ferreira and Tanner Tessmann.
MLSrsl.com

Jaziel Orozco Relishes Opportunity to Train with Mexico National Team

After years of tinkering and tweaking the recipe for youth development within the Real Monarchs system it seems as if this year has seen a breakthrough of sorts, with 16 players from the club’s Academy getting significant minutes on the pitch in USL Championship matches. Among them is 17-year-old defender...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Tanielu slam keys El Paso win; Elliott on San Antonio’s IL

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates. Nick Tanielu hit a grand slam and Gosuke Katoh, Matt Batten and Taylor Kohlwey collected two hits in Triple-A El Paso’s 7-3 win at Sacramento on Monday. The grand slam was Tanielu’s 11th homer with El Paso (34-47). He’s hitting...
MLSKOAT 7

New Mexico United set for rematch against El Paso FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The atmosphere will be unmatched on Saturday night at The Lab as New Mexico United hosts El Paso FC for Meow Wolf Night. The game marks the second time Locomotive FC will make the trip to Albuquerque in three weeks. The last time the two teams faced...
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus FC Dallas

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (abdomen) PROBABLE? - Johnny Russell* (unknown) *No Johnny Russell isn’t on the official injury report, but his name keeps coming up. On the Sporting KC versus Club Leon broadcast, they said he was hurt...
MLSdallassun.com

Nashville SC's home prowess meets streaking D.C. United

It has been nearly a month since D.C. United lost a match. Nashville SC, meanwhile, still hasn't dropped a home contest this season. United aims to extend its season-high unbeaten stretch to six matches on Sunday at Nashville, where only two opposing sides have won in the club's two-year history.
MLSvavel.com

Goal and highlights: Minnesota United 0-1 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. As hard as they tried and as much as they were superior, Minnesota United falls at home 0-1 against the Los Angeles Galaxy; beyond the fact that Kévin Cabral was the scorer of the only goal, the most important man of the game was Jonathan Klinsmann, who made at least four vital interventions to prevent the match from ending in a draw.
MLSESPN

Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto

TORONTO --  Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season  and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 18, Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.
MLSAntelope Valley Press

MLS results | Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the Galaxy beat Minnesota United. The 24-year-old Klinsmann made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.

