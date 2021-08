This time, you can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for the free food. Today is a great day to throw out your lunch plans. That's because everyone in America gets free Taco Bell, all thanks to basketball. More specifically, you can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for overcoming an 18-point deficit at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and going on to defeat the Phoenix Suns. The big win earned them the championship title and triggered the fast food chain's nationwide deal for free tacos. It's a victory you can celebrate regardless of which team you supported.