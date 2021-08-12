Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
Economy

#Fintech
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsdailyhodl.com

XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Two Other Altcoins Positioning To Outperform Bitcoin, Predicts Top Crypto Analyst

A widely followed crypto analyst and trader says XRP, Bitcoin Cash and two other crypto assets are poised to ignite rallies to potentially outperform Bitcoin (BTC). The popular crypto strategist, known in the industry as DonAlt, tells his 289,000 followers that the XRP/BTC pair is printing a large inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is a technical formation that could signal the emergence of an uptrend.
Financial Reportsfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Olam LSE listing ‘vote of confidence’ for UK food

Olam International’s plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would provide a significant boost for the food and drink sector and provide a vote of confidence for investors, according to Oghma Partners. The Singapore-based food ingredients supplier announced its intention to float its ingredients division on the LSE...
EconomyAtlanta Daily World

Renowned Business Editor Alan Hughes Joins Real Times Media

Real Times Media is happy to announce that Alan Hughes will join our Real Times Media team as a contributing editor. Hughs is an accomplished journalist in the area of Business and Finance. His abundant body of work and impressive background includes journalistic contributions to Black Enterprise and Business Week. The prolific and accomplished writer will provide Real Times Media and all of its news outlets with valuable business and finance stories that are especially relevant to black entrepreneurs and Black business professionals. .
Economyirmagazine.com

Addressing questions about the materiality of corporate ESG disclosure

Over the last few months the topic of 'materiality' in disclosures has been the subject in several SEC leadership speeches. This briefing from DFIN focuses on ESG and materiality assessment, and presents best practice to determine company-specific materiality and decide on content to be disclosed or not. It answers questions...
Economyfinextra.com

LendInvest secures £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

LendInvest, an asset management platform for property finance, has agreed a £150 million partnership with Barclays and HSBC to get funding to UK property entrepreneurs. The agreement will see the banks fund speciality short-term mortgages through LendInvest’s digital platform, which helps borrowers access property finance in as little as a matter of days.
ComputersCoinDesk

Alleged Dark Web Blockchain Analytics Tool Antinalysis Suspended

The tool helps cybercriminals avoid running the risk of being identified when they attempt to cash out their illicit proceeds, according to a blog post from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Only eight hours after Elliptic's blog was published on Friday, Antinalysis' data sources were seized, according to a message from...
InternetCoinDesk

Twitter Picks Crypto Developer Jay Graber to Run Decentralized Social Media Wing

Bluesky's new leader has worked on Zcash and more. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
MarketsFinancial Times

BlackRock calls for investors to lift allocations to China’s markets

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US-China relations news. BlackRock’s research unit has said China should no longer be considered an emerging market and recommended investors boost their exposure to the country by as much as three times. The New York-based investment house’s...
MarketsFinancial Times

Vanguard calls for fund fee transparency

Expert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut through the noise to spot trends, risks and opportunities. Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.
Worldcoingeek.com

DBS Bank approved to offer digital currency services in Singapore

Singapore’s DBS Bank has been approved by local regulators to offer digital currency services in the country, via its brokerage arm, DBS Vickers. The move means the firm has been approved in principle from regulators to offer digital currency services to clients such as companies and asset managers. The authorization from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) comes under the provisions of the new Payment Services Act.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Future Plc Acquires Leading Wealth, Knowledge And B2B Technology Brands From Dennis Publishing

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of leading Wealth, Knowledge and B2B Pro Technology specialist brands from Dennis Publishing. The approximately £300m deal includes respected print and online publications Kiplinger, MoneyWeek, The Week & IT Pro, which join other recent acquisitions by Future that include GoCo Group and MarieClaire.com.
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

China green energy stocks clean up after Beijing crackdown

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Renewable energy news. Shares in Chinese clean energy companies have rallied this month as investors bet the sector will benefit from continued government support and avoid the crackdown that has engulfed the technology sector. Beijing’s moves to...
Marketscoingeek.com

Lee Ann Johnstone on ‘Hashing It Out’ Episode 8: BSV Blockchain for affiliate marketing

Lee Ann Johnstone, the founder of Affiliate Insider, has spent the last two decades in affiliate marketing and fondly refers to it as her “first love.” She’s worked in multiple sectors of the industry from retail to finance to insurance and most recently iGaming, from every possible angle. “If you can bet on it or wager on it, I’ve affiliate marketed it,” she said.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
MarketsWashington Post

Bye-Bye, Miners! How Ethereum’s Big Change Will Work: QuickTake

Ethereum is making big changes. Perhaps the most important is the jettisoning of the “miners” who track and validate transactions on the the world’s most-used blockchain network. Miners are the heart of a system known as proof of work. It was pioneered by Bitcoin and adopted by Ethereum, and has come under increasing criticism for its environmental impact: Bitcoin miners now use as much electricity as some small nations. Along with being greener and faster, proponents say the switch, now planned to be phased in by early 2022, will illustrate another difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin: A willingness to change, and to see the network as a product of community as much as code.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Institutional Investors Need Advanced AI

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are not just buzzwords but critical building blocks for software, so much so that automated solutions are fast becoming fashionable. While we are experiencing a great deal of AI disruptions in several industries, the movement is facing a bit of resistance in the investment landscape.

Comments / 0

