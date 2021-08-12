Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 8/11/21: Canario Homers AGAIN, Bain Gets Efficient, Martini Stays Hot

bleachernation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just the success that made last night feel important for Cubs reliever Michael Rucker, it’s the pitch mix he used to do it: 22 off speed pitches, 12 cutters and 7 four-seam fastballs. He’s such a good candidate for pitching backwards given his ability to command those secondaries and the relative lack of life on his mid-90s fastball. He had good feel for spin last night, and kudos to the men calling the game to recognize and embrace that quickly. Finding the right pitch formula for modest Major League success would be huge, because Rucker’s versatility is so darn useful.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nick Martini
Person
Chase Strumpf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cubs Farm#Major League#Cub Farm#W#Cubs Prospects#Cubprospects#Double A#South Bend#The I Cubs#Triple A#Ab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs fans react to Jake Arrieta getting released

Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. After a disastrous second stint with the Chicago Cubs, former ace pitcher Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the baseball club on Thursday afternoon. Arrieta was 5-11 on the year in 20 starts for the 2021 Cubs. His...
MLBbleachernation.com

Frank No Tank, Cubs Making History, Debut No-Hitter, Megill, and Other Cubs Bullets

It was preseason. It was against second and third stringers on a possibly bad team. Unsuccessful quarterbacks of the recent past have also had great debuts. Blah blah blah. I know it all. I’m just saying: it was really fun to watch Justin Fields yesterday. He just looked so exciting and also capable. The near-term future for the Cubs looks shaky, but at least the Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks (and White Sox, I suppose) are all in pretty interesting phases. I will use that to soothe my fandom.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Goodwin homers, White Sox regroup to beat Cubs 8-6 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Goodwin gets clutch again with 10th-inning homer to top Cubs

Brian Goodwin's getting used to coming through in the clutch. Not a week after blasting a walk-off homer to beat the Cleveland Indians last Sunday, he hit the game-deciding dinger to send the Chicago White Sox to an extra-inning victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opening game of the Crosstown series Friday.
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 8/4/21: The Matt Mervis Bomb and Justin Steele Gets It Done

Only in the minors: last night in Double-A, in the seventh inning of a 13-1 game, the Tennessee Smokies had their pitcher and catcher trade places. The game – which was meant to be the first of a doubleheader – started as Caleb Kilian’s debut in the Cubs organization, which began with a strikeout, groundout, walk and single before a long rain came down. It knocked Kilian out of the game after just 13 pitches, and got into the Smokies bullpen a good five innings before they’d intended.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Stays hot with two hits, steal

Ortega went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the White Sox. The 30-year-old journeyman outfielder probably won't be a cornerstone piece for the Cubs as they embark on a rebuild, but he's been a nice find off the scrap heap in an otherwise disappointing season for the North Siders. Since getting his minor-league contract selected from Triple-A Iowa in late May, Ortega has gone from serving as a lightly used fourth or fifth outfielder to playing everyday as the Cubs' leadoff man. With an incredible .394/.449/.662 slash line to go with four home runs and four steals since the All-Star break, Ortega has given manager David Ross no reason to move him off the table-setting role.
MLBbleachernation.com

Still More Schwindel, Turner Extension Parallels, Javy to the IL, Ratings, and Other Cubs Bullets

For you reverse standings watchers (guilty), the Cubs’ nine-game losing streak has moved them exactly zero spots up the standings. That’s a combination of the teams ahead of them having had much worse records when the losing started, but also they are terrible teams that have lost a lot of their last nine games, too. The good news is that the Cubs are much more firmly ahead of the teams behind them now (and remember, the drop from the 10th spot, where the Cubs are now, is a double-whammy because the Mets are getting number 11 as a comp pick next year no matter what). The hilarious news is that the Cubs could leave this weekend in Miami having passed the team that was in the 5th spot … but not having passed any of the other teams ahead of them. Seriously, the bottom ten teams this year are soooooo bad, and that’s not even discussing the bottom four teams that are completely unreachable.
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Canario homers again as SB Cubs win fifth straight

Alexander Canario just continues to bash the baseball for the South Bend Cubs. The slugging outfielder homered for the fourth straight game Wednesday night to help the Cubs post a 5-1 win at Fort Wayne. The Cubs also got a strong starting pitching effort from Max Bain to top the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have lost 8 of their past 10 games, including six in a row, bringing them to a season-high 11 games under .500. And that’s before they face Corbin Burnes tonight with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Willson Contreras, C.

Comments / 1

Community Policy