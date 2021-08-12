Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 8/11/21: Canario Homers AGAIN, Bain Gets Efficient, Martini Stays Hot
It’s not just the success that made last night feel important for Cubs reliever Michael Rucker, it’s the pitch mix he used to do it: 22 off speed pitches, 12 cutters and 7 four-seam fastballs. He’s such a good candidate for pitching backwards given his ability to command those secondaries and the relative lack of life on his mid-90s fastball. He had good feel for spin last night, and kudos to the men calling the game to recognize and embrace that quickly. Finding the right pitch formula for modest Major League success would be huge, because Rucker’s versatility is so darn useful.www.bleachernation.com
