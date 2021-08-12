Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 8/11/21: Canario Homers AGAIN, Bain Gets Efficient, Martini Stays Hot

For you reverse standings watchers (guilty), the Cubs’ nine-game losing streak has moved them exactly zero spots up the standings. That’s a combination of the teams ahead of them having had much worse records when the losing started, but also they are terrible teams that have lost a lot of their last nine games, too. The good news is that the Cubs are much more firmly ahead of the teams behind them now (and remember, the drop from the 10th spot, where the Cubs are now, is a double-whammy because the Mets are getting number 11 as a comp pick next year no matter what). The hilarious news is that the Cubs could leave this weekend in Miami having passed the team that was in the 5th spot … but not having passed any of the other teams ahead of them. Seriously, the bottom ten teams this year are soooooo bad, and that’s not even discussing the bottom four teams that are completely unreachable.