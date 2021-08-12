Cancel
Carroll County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Clinton, Tippecanoe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:26:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Tippecanoe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN TIPPECANOE AND NORTHWESTERN CLINTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

