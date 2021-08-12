Cancel
Try it before you buy it at State Fair

By Kristin Byrne
 4 days ago
At The Exposition Center at State Fair, you can try it before you buy. From beauty products to cleaning and kitchen gadgets and fun airborne toys, the demonstrations are drawing in shoppers.

Prices vary depending on the product. A window wiper kit was $45. A foot device was $220 sold with a belt that helps with back pain.

"It stimulates the blood flow just like any massage product does," explained the exhibitor.

While some browsed, some bought.

"We got a steamer that's an iron that also cleans jewelry," said Yonisha Wagoner.

"It's supposed to be $200, but gave it to me for $60," she added.

Laura Coste purchased cutting shears.

"It's for cutting for one-quarter inch to three inches of a tree branch."

"My husband will use it a lot," she said.

Every aisle of the 200,000 square feet of space was filled with a vendor. But not everything was for sale, like this massage machine with thirty-six jets of water working on your muscles. Brand new they cost $40,000.

"It was kind of weird because I have never had a massage or anything," said Charlie Thaler.

"We don't sell any. We just bring them in to give people massages to make their day a little better," said Exhibitor Carla Gutche.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

