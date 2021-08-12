Cancel
Plot thickens in case of missing Chinese mogul’s 432 Park Avenue condo

By Orion Jones
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing Chinese national who helped buy a $30 million apartment at 432 Park Avenue also has ties to the purchase of a second unit in the building, property records indicate. A company affiliated with Whitney Duan purchased a 2,600-square-foot spread on the 80th floor of the building in 2016 for $19 million in cash, the records show. Three months earlier, as The Real Deal reported, another company connected to Duan purchased a condo on the 72nd floor for $30 million, financed by the $13.75 million loan she personally guaranteed. That unit, 72A, is now headed for foreclosure.

