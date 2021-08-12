The incredibly sneaky way websites sidestep privacy tools to spy on you
When you install a web browser that claims to block trackers, you might think that would stop websites spying on your browsing activity. If so, you’d be wrong. As tracking protection becomes a table-stakes feature in more web browsers including Apple’s Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, the targeted ad industry has found a way to circumvent those measures. It’s called “bounce tracking” or “redirect tracking,” and it involves hiding trackers inside the links you click on, making them harder to block without breaking websites.www.fastcompany.com
