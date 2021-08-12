Cancel
Breuer’s Bohemia is the Architecture Documentary We've Been Waiting For

By Mayer Ru s, Sam Cochra n
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Crump, the intrepid director, writer, and art historian, has done the impossible, crafting a smart, serious architecture documentary that isn’t hopelessly dry and boring. His latest film, Breuer’s Bohemia, takes an incisive look into the roiling cultural milieu in which Marcel Breuer crafted some of his most groundbreaking residential projects. It’s a tale of inspiration and decadence, rife with heavy drinking and free love, all set against a backdrop of leftist politics and social iconoclasm incubated in the seemingly staid suburban outposts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

