Where Are Denise and LaToya Gay Now?

When 19-year-old Martre Coles went missing from his home in Henrico, Virginia, nobody thought that his father’s girlfriend and her daughter would become the prime suspects. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Dangerous Liaisons’ delves into Martre’s murder at the hands of Denise Gay and her daughter, LaToya, in March 2017. As one of three cases featured, the show details how the authorities were able to uncover a plot to kill the teenager and how testimony from a 13-year-old sealed Denise and LaToya’s fates. So, let’s find out what happened to them, shall we?