Hidden AirTags enable cybersecurity CEO to recover stolen electric scooter

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo hidden AirTags allowed the CEO of a cybersecurity company to successfully locate and recover his electric scooter, after it was stolen from outside a New York restaurant. He said that the police officers he approached for help with the recovery had never heard of AirTags, and initially refused any assistance …

9to5mac.com

