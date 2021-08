Jonathan Wall, Managing Equipment Editor: Please don’t do be that parent. Unless your junior golfer is a budding superstar who rarely misses the center of the face, they’re better off playing a set with some semblance of forgiveness. Even Kevin Na admitted to us last year that he doesn’t play blades because they’re too difficult to hit and don’t offer enough in the way of useful forgiveness. If a Tour winner is eschewing blades for cavity-back irons, it should be reason enough to get your kiddo something that makes the game fun while still allowing them to grow and improve. They can be a great ball-striker without a set of blades.