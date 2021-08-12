Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Power outages hit Dominican Republic as Fred weakens

By DÁNICA COTO
Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAIvB_0bPUaNKA00

Tropical Storm Fred swept into the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, then weakened to a tropical depression after nightfall while dumping heavy rains that forecasters warned could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti.

Forecasters said Fred was expected to become a tropical storm again Thursday as it moved near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas and then pass north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

The storm is expected to move over the Florida Keys by Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds. Flash flooding is possible for southern Florida this weekend.

Fred will then turn northward and head toward Florida's panhandle Sunday night into Monday. Heavy rain is expected throughout the state this weekend.

People in Florida are urged to monitor updates.

After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.

Some 300,000 customers were without power in the Dominican Republic and more than a half million were affected by swollen rivers that forced part of the aqueduct system to shut down, government officials reported.

Government crews with megaphones walked through impoverished neighborhoods in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo ahead of the storm urging those in low-lying areas to evacuate. Hours later, the government reported flooding in one courthouse.

Tropical storm warnings were discontinued in the U.S. territories after pelting the islands with rain, leaving some 13,000 customers without power in Puerto Rico.

Fred was centered 55 miles (85 kilometers) southeast of Cap Haitien, Haiti, on Wednesday evening and moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had closed government agencies on Tuesday at noon and officials noted that some gas stations had shut down after running out of fuel.

More than a month had passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa, but this time of summer usually marks the start of the peak of hurricane season.

The hurricane center issued a watch for Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives and for the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago and Guantanamo. Also included in the watch was the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas.

The storm was expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 5 inches (7 to 12 centimeters) over the Dominican Republic with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in some areas.

RELATED | Earth warming likely to pass limit set by international leaders

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a dangerous level of warming.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

*
More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 1

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Hurricane Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Turks#Cuban#Ciego De Avila#Camaguey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Earthquake Splits Road Apart in Haiti

A powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday, August 14, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800. Of the reported 304 fatalities, 160 were said to be from the Sud dept. of Haiti, which includes Les Cayes.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of […] The article Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Georgia StateCBS 46

Fred threatens Georgia with heavy rain and gusty winds

Tropical Storm Fred is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall on the western Florida Panhandle on Monday. The storm will weaken as it moves inland, but should still have enough punch for locally heavy rain in north Georgia Monday night into Tuesday. North Georgia. Scattered...
EnvironmentWJCL

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred threatens Impact Weather Monday/Tuesday

The tropics are becoming more active as we monitor three different systems, including Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace and INVEST 96-L. Fred regained tropical storm status this morning and is moving toward the Florida panhandle. As of Sunday evening, Grace has been downgraded backed to a tropical depression but is still forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico as well.
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

Watching Fred, Grace, and a third disturbance

As of 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Fred has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm with 40 mph maximum sustained winds and is moving to the NNW at 9 mph. Fred is expected to stay well offshore of SW Florida but will make landfall in the Florida panhandle tomorrow night. We are...
Texas StatePort Arthur News

National Weather Service: Tropical Storm Grace could take general path towards Texas

Tropical Storm Fred is strengthening and is still on track to make landfall in the Florida panhandle Monday night. No impacts are expected in Southeast Texas from Fred. Grace has weakened to a tropical depression, and is not expected to strengthen very much over the next few days as it moves over or near Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba, according to the National Weather Service.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Here’s what makes earthquakes so devastating in Haiti

The island nation is sandwiched between several shifting tectonic plates—setting the stage for devastating temblors. More than a decade after a powerful quake devastated Haiti in 2010, the region's complex geology has sent the island into yet another spate of deadly convulsions. An intense magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti in the morning hours of August 14, some 46 miles west of the 2010 temblor.
EnvironmentWJBF.com

Sunday Morning Tropics Update- FRED, GRACE, and Another Disturbance…

As of 10:30 PM Sunday- Yesterday, Fred’s center was dislocated after moving over the rough terrain of Cuba and it was downgraded to just remnants. This morning, the Hurricane Hunters flew back into the storm and found a low pressure center. With wind speeds at 40 mph, Fred has been declared a Tropical Storm once again. However, it is still looking disorganized, with all the convection on the eastern side. Fred is moving slowly towards the NNW. The track has shifted slightly more to the east, but an Alabama landfall is still possible. It should reach the coastline of either Alabama and Florida late Monday night. Fred is still not expected to reach hurricane status, and should remain as a fairly weak tropical storm. We will see impacts from Fred Monday and Tuesday, but fortunately, the worst of the storm will be to our west. More details in your full forecast on the main weather tab.
Environmentwymt.com

Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP/WYMT/CNN) - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 7.5 miles northeast Saint-Louis du Sud. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency told CNN deaths have been reported. “High casualties are probable...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

See photos and video from the earthquake in Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, causing widespread damage. The nation is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010. Photos and video on social media showed extensive damage to buildings in Saturday’s quake, raising fears of deaths and injuries.

Comments / 1

Community Policy