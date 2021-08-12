Cancel
Tennessee-Alabama play to a scoreless draw

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Tennessee opened its 2021 season Wednesday with a scoreless draw against Alabama in an exhibition match at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The Lady Vols, despite not being able to put the ball into the back of the Crimson Tide’s net, dominated the match.

Tennessee outshot Alabama, 18-3, and the Lady Vols held a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Lady Vols’ redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas, a member of the 2020-21 SEC All-Freshman Team, recorded five shots, including three landing on frame.

Fellow sophomores Lindsey Brick and Lawson Renie each recorded two shots for Tennessee.

Goalkeepers Lindsey Romig and Ashley Gabor combined to make three saves against Alabama. Romig, a junior, started before giving way to Gabor, a transfer from the University of Pennsylvania. Gabor played the final 14 minutes of the match.

The Lady Vols host Florida Gulf Coast in their regular-season opener Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT at Regal Soccer Stadium.

