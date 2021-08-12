Cancel
Politics

Cuomo Still Faces Impeachment After Resigning

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Even though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, he can still face impeachment.

A judiciary committee will meet Monday at the state’s capitol in Albany, New York to discuss this possible action.

If Cuomo is impeached, he will not be able to run for office again.

Meanwhile, the woman taking over Cuomo’s spot, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, introduced herself yesterday.

She says she is ready to lead and says nobody will ever describe her administration as a toxic work environment.

Hochul was a county clerk and congresswoman before becoming lieutenant governor.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

