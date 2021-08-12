Cuomo Still Faces Impeachment After Resigning

Even though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, he can still face impeachment.

A judiciary committee will meet Monday at the state’s capitol in Albany, New York to discuss this possible action.

If Cuomo is impeached, he will not be able to run for office again.

Meanwhile, the woman taking over Cuomo’s spot, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, introduced herself yesterday.

She says she is ready to lead and says nobody will ever describe her administration as a toxic work environment.

Hochul was a county clerk and congresswoman before becoming lieutenant governor.