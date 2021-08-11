Valley Mall is Adding New Tenants, Who Do You Want to Move In?

And just like that Kids Club 2021 is a wrap! Today at Center Court was a blast as always, sports was the theme and the bags were all a home run. Each one filled with goodies and their own Olympic medal, the little ones were able to choose from a soccer bag, basketball, baseball or football themed reusable bag until supplies run out. Loads of smiles and good times were had for this free event and Valley Mall's not done so make sure to follow us and them on social media stay tuned for more chances to gather together at Valley Mall.