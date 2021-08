Jessica Alba understands that an inspiring workspace can make all the difference. When it came to filming beauty, fashion and home videos for her YouTube channel, the multi-hyphenate star often retreated to her Los Angeles studio space at Summit House Studios, which she renovated earlier this year with the help of her best friend and production company co-founder, Lizzy Mathis. But Alba always felt like she was wasting prime real estate: the loft's two-story patio that has remained virtually untouched since the actress and The Honest Company co-founder bought the property many years ago. That's why she teamed up with Amazon to transform her bare patio into a beautiful space that is better suited for work, play and everything in between.