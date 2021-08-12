Cancel
Congress & Courts

DNC Kicks Off Build Back Better Tour After Legislative Wins

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311xHi_0bPUYzQA00

The Democratic National Committee will kick off their Build Back Better bus tour on Thursday with a stop in Virginia.

The event will feature former state governor Terry McAuliffe, who is running for a second term.

The tour will make ten stops.

Several members of Congress, governors and mayors will make appearances.

The goal of the tour is to highlight recent legislative victories, including the Senate passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget framework.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take up the budget framework when they return from recess in late August.

