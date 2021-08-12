DNC Kicks Off Build Back Better Tour After Legislative Wins

The Democratic National Committee will kick off their Build Back Better bus tour on Thursday with a stop in Virginia.

The event will feature former state governor Terry McAuliffe, who is running for a second term.

The tour will make ten stops.

Several members of Congress, governors and mayors will make appearances.

The goal of the tour is to highlight recent legislative victories, including the Senate passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget framework.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take up the budget framework when they return from recess in late August.