The top 10 Detroit Lions for the 2021 season

Our countdown of the Detroit Lions’ 2021 roster comes to a close today. This exercise is always an eye-opening experience for a couple of reasons. You really get a sense of a team’s depth—or lack thereof—by ranking the roster from one to 90. Additionally, it’s always fascinating to see how we overrated/underrated players from previous seasons. Oftentimes, we’ll overrate a young player expecting them to immediately contribute (see: Jeff Okudah’s drop from 9 last year to 13 this year). Sometimes, there’s a player who just completely surprises. Romeo Okwara was 25th on our rankings last year, but this season he has jumped into the top 10.