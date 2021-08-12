Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The top 10 Detroit Lions for the 2021 season

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur countdown of the Detroit Lions’ 2021 roster comes to a close today. This exercise is always an eye-opening experience for a couple of reasons. You really get a sense of a team’s depth—or lack thereof—by ranking the roster from one to 90. Additionally, it’s always fascinating to see how we overrated/underrated players from previous seasons. Oftentimes, we’ll overrate a young player expecting them to immediately contribute (see: Jeff Okudah’s drop from 9 last year to 13 this year). Sometimes, there’s a player who just completely surprises. Romeo Okwara was 25th on our rankings last year, but this season he has jumped into the top 10.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arryn Siposs
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Patriots#N A Another#Brockers#Okwara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen won’t play in preseason Game 1 versus the Detroit Lions

With the NFL reducing the preseason from four games to three this year, teams are having to alter their approach of how and when they play their players. The Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills on Friday (August 13, 7:00 pm ET) for their first game of the 2021 preseason, and the two teams are taking different approaches to how they will use their personnel.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions beat writer on Jared Goff: “He’s not Matthew Stafford, that’s for sure”

At the time of the trade news back in late January, many fans expressed a belief that Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were far too close in value for the LA Rams to have traded two future first round picks to the Detroit Lions, along with their former franchise quarterback. Through their first offseason in their respective camps, both Stafford and Goff have proven that they are not equals.
NFL247Sports

What Jared Goff said after Detroit Lions debut

Jared Goff saw his first action as a Detroit Lions quarterback Friday in the Lions’ 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. And while the first drive did not go as planned with a three-and-out and Goff taking a sack on third down, the offense quickly bounced back with an 18-play scoring drive to put a field goal on the board.
NFLYardbarker

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand suffers injury

On Monday, Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand spoke to reporters about how he has a chip on his shoulder after an injury-riddled start to his career. A day later, Hand reportedly was forced to the Lions locker room after suffering a foot/ankle injury during 1-on-1 drills at training camp. Dave...
NFLtucsonpost.com

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions open the preseason tonight at Ford Field by welcoming the Buffalo Bills. It will be the first time we see the Dan Campbell-led Lions square up against another opponent. This roster looks a lot different than it did last season with 51 new players on the 90-man...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills live updates, highlights, more

The Detroit Lions 2021 season officially opened on Friday night. Ford Field opened its doors to fans for the first time since 2019, as the Lions hosted the Buffalo Bills for the opening preseason game of the year. While it may only be the preseason, there’s a ton of intrigue...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bills preseason stock report: A whirlwind day for Craig Reynolds

It has been a long offseason with a lot of change, but we finally got to see this new-look Detroit Lions team suit up for an official game. The preseason is rarely edge-of-your-seat entertainment, but it is a critical time for sorting out the roster. With so many new names on the team, it also gives fans an opportunity to look at the players that may play a key role in the season ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy