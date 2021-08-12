Michael W. DePasquale of BIO-key International: “You work for everyone — not the other way around”
You work for everyone — not the other way around: As I mentioned earlier, I was surprised, as many CEOs are, about the limited amount of freedom and control that comes with being CEO. It’s a myth that once you get to the top and step into the role of CEO, you’ll have full control. It’s important to learn early on in your career, that is not the case. For example, I report to the board and investors and our executive team — I work for all of them. I’m responsible for the stakeholders, particularly the investors, especially as we’re trying to grow in an emerging market.thriveglobal.com
