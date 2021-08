Leinweber: Big and long defensive end who primarily rushed from a two-point stance at Georgia. Johnson is explosive at his size, possessing a good first step and above-average burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. On speed tracks, he utilizes a double hand swipe rip which is his best move. Above-average bend allows him to turn the corner at the top of the rush. He recognizes oversetting tackles and counters inside. Johnson displays good play strength to absorb blows from the side when attacking gaps. He strikes opponents forcefully to extend and shed blocks with violence at the point of attack, outreaching blockers with his length. When he gets the chance, Johnson delivers very hard hits. Subscribe for full article.