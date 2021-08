Tapia went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored Wednesday in the Rockies' 3-2 loss to the Cubs. In addition to his accomplishments at the plate, Tapia nearly saved the game for the Rockies on the defensive end. Unfortunately for Tapia, he was unable to secure a deep fly ball to left field off the bat of Patrick Wisdom, with the ball falling out of his glove when he made contact with the fence to go for a bases-clearing double. The three-run hit proved to be the difference in the game. Tapia is hitting well over his past nine games with a 1.002 OPS, four RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases.