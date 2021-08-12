Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Union face tough task as Champions League resumes against Club América at Estadio Azteca

By Hunter Firment
brotherlygame.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Philadelphia Union lace up their boots tonight, their sights will be set on getting a leg up on Mexican side Club América in the Concacaf Champions League semifinal. Coming into the match, Club América is unbeaten in their last eight matches in al competitions dating back to April 14, and has only lost one out of their last 16 matches. That loss came in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 against Honduran side CD Olimpia.

www.brotherlygame.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Miguel Layún
Person
Kai Wagner
Person
Santiago Solari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Am Rica#Concacaf League#Estadio Azteca#The Philadelphia Union#Honduran#Stockton University#Mexican Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Mexico City
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
Eagle, PAbrotherlygame.com

Talking Club América with the Eagle Eye Podcast

Ahead of the Philadelphia Union’s Concacaf Champions League match in Mexico City Thursday night, we reached out to our friends over at the Eagle Eye Podcast, the Club América English language podcast, to find out more about the Union’s opponents. 1.) Club América is undefeated in their last four matches,...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Who Could Manchester City Face In This Season’s Champions League?

Manchester City look to put the Champions League final disappointment behind them as the blues gear up for the new season. The blues face Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday in the traditional season curtain raiser, before facing Spurs in North London a week later. The Champions League is due to start in September, with the blues looking to go one better than last season and win the competition for the first time in their history.
UEFAchatsports.com

UEFA reject Madrid judge's order to DROP sanctions against the 12 Super League clubs

UEFA have rejected an order by a Madrid judge to drop sanctions imposed on clubs which founded the ill-fated European Super League. Plans drawn up in April for a breakaway European competition involving 12 of the world's wealthiest clubs which guaranteed them vast riches without the threat of relegation led to a fierce backlash from supporters, with nine sides withdrawing their interest within days of the concept going public.
SoccerGamingToday

Puebla Vs. Club América Odds And Expert Betting Tips

Seven of Liga MX’s 18 sides have no defeats in their first two Apertura matches, and Club América (1-0-1) is one of those squads. Apertura, or opening, is the first half of the Mexican top flight; Clausura, or closure, comprises the second half. Their new keeper, Oscar Jiménez, has fared...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union announces Alumni Night details

Events for fans include an autograph signing taking place on the Subaru Plaza pre-game as well as all Union Alumni in attendance being recognized at halftime during a special on-field skills challenge. Fans are invited to stick around post-game for a special Q&A with Ray!. MLS News. Inter Miami has...
Premier LeagueBBC

Champions League: Questions Rangers must answer after exit against Malmo

For the first time in 10 years, Scotland began the season with two clubs in the Champions League. Within two weeks, both are out before the play-off stage. Rangers followed Celtic into the Europa League after an abject home defeat by Malmo, blowing a 1-0 lead and one-man advantage on the night to fall to the Swedish champions at a packed Ibrox.
MLSPosted by
90min

Peter Vermes predicts tough match against Club Leon in Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes wants the club to do all they can to carry on winning as the team prepares to kick off their 2021 Leagues Cup campaign against Club Leon on Tuesday at Children’s Mercy Park. The current Western Conference leaders have their eyes on the...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Philadelphia Union announces Davó loan from Corinthians

The long-rumored loan of 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus “Davό” Alvarenga de Oliveira is official. The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that they have acquired Davό on loan from Brazilian club Corinthians through the end of the season with a club option to buy. “We’re excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia...
UEFAbrotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks to press from Mexico

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin and captain Alejandro Bedoya addressed the media ahead of Thursday night’s first leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal at Club América, which kicks off at 10 p.m. on FS1. Davό has been on loan with Brazilian club Guarani FC in the Série...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

CONCACAF Champions League: America take 2-0 lead on Union

Early and late goals propelled Club America to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on Thursday at Mexico City in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series. The second leg of the total-goal series is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Chester, Pa. Richard Sanchez blasted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy