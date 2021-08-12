Union face tough task as Champions League resumes against Club América at Estadio Azteca
When the Philadelphia Union lace up their boots tonight, their sights will be set on getting a leg up on Mexican side Club América in the Concacaf Champions League semifinal. Coming into the match, Club América is unbeaten in their last eight matches in al competitions dating back to April 14, and has only lost one out of their last 16 matches. That loss came in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 against Honduran side CD Olimpia.www.brotherlygame.com
