You don't have to be born with confidence and high self-esteem. There are ways to learn and discover those qualities of self-love within yourself. Confidence is hard to build and can be broken by the oddest of things. The pandemic itself has left people with self-doubt, and struggling to regain the power they felt within themselves. The good news is that the foundations of confidence, self-esteem, and self-love are still solid within each and every one of us. These resources will help you find them and rebuild the best version of yourself.