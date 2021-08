Getting promoted from a team member to a team leader is always exciting and something to be proud of. However, the transition can sometimes be challenging and overwhelming. You might start to lose the sense of closeness you once felt with other team members and maybe even feel a bit isolated. Being a leader can be lonely, but it does not have to be. Good leaders know how to keep themselves immersed with their team while also making executive decisions. The transition will be a learning experience, but it can be facilitated smoothly. Below we will discuss some of the different ways to ease your transition from team member to team leader, as featured in an article on IAEE.