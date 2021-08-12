Cancel
NHL

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Chairman of the BORED

By Tucker Batson
ontheforecheck.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Pionk avoids arbitration by agreeing to a four-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets. The AAV of the contract will be $5.875 million. The Detroit Red Wings and forward Jakub Vrana have also avoided arbitration, settling on a three-year, $15.75-million contract extension, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. That’s going to be...

