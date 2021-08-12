Man’s body recovered from Cahaba River outside Birmingham

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in the Birmingham suburb of Irondale have found the body of a man who went missing in the Cahaba River.

The body was recovered after a brief search Wednesday afternoon, Irondale police said.

Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that man dove into the river in a recreational area but never surfaced, WBRC-TV reported.

Police say the man is 29 years old. They haven’t released his identity.

Irondale is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of downtown Birmingham.