Man’s body recovered from Cahaba River outside Birmingham
IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in the Birmingham suburb of Irondale have found the body of a man who went missing in the Cahaba River.
The body was recovered after a brief search Wednesday afternoon, Irondale police said.
Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that man dove into the river in a recreational area but never surfaced, WBRC-TV reported.
Police say the man is 29 years old. They haven’t released his identity.
Irondale is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of downtown Birmingham.
