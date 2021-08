DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Movie magic. It’s the stuff that makes Hollywood what it is. An imaginary world in which when the story is done being told, the good ones either win or are the very least redeemed. In 1989’s Field of Dreams, a mystical story of a farmer who decides to build a baseball field in middle of nowhere Iowa (marginally redundant, we know) because he hears a voice that sends him on a baseball fantasy whirlwind like none other.