Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash on Vermont Route 9

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WOODFORD, Vt. (AP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, state police said.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed was unable to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was unhurt. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
Vermont State
City
Woodford, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vt#Traffic Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

S.C. woman charged as 3 Indiana teens die in wrong-way wreck

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Three Indiana teens were killed in a crash Monday on a South Carolina interstate by a woman driving the wrong way. The Spartanburg County coroner tells local news outlets that a pair of twins, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis died, as did 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster. A fourth Indiana teen was hospitalized after the wreck. All were from Fishers, in suburban Indianapolis.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Coroner releases autopsy report on Ohio teen shot by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner on Monday released autopsy results in the case of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police earlier this year. Ma’Kiah Bryant was shot in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman, just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white. Police were responding to a 911 call made from Bryant’s foster home about a group of girls threatening to stab members of the household.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Canoeists body recovered from lake after 4-day search

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing 21-year-old canoeist was recovered from a lake Monday after a four-day search. WDIO-TV reports Philip Poulose, of Roseville, and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake on Thursday when strong winds and waves started to swamp their canoe. Officials...
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Trial blocked by police data loss; murder suspect released

DALLAS (AP) — A murder suspect was released from jail Monday after his trial was postponed when Dallas police revealed they had lost a massive amount of criminal data. A masked Jonathan Pitts wore an ankle monitor Monday as he walked from the Frank Crowley Courts Building adjoining the Dallas County’s main jail, The Dallas Morning News reported. The newspaper said he did not respond to its reporter’s questions.
Mobile, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Police charge mother, boyfriend with murder in abuse death

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in southwest Alabama say child abuse by a mother and her boyfriend killed a three-year-old boy. Tatanya Edwards turned herself in on Friday and Abraham Hatch turned himself in on Sunday, local news outlets report. Mobile police charged Edwards with felony murder and Hatch with capital murder. Both remained in jail on Monday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy