Investment firm hires, promotes six

The chief accounting officer of Reliant Bancorp has told the holding company’s leaders he will step down from his position at the end of the week. Mark Seaton submitted his notice late last month, a few weeks after executives at South Carolina-based United Community Banks announced they would pay $517 million for the Brentwood-based company founded in 2006. Seaton came aboard nearly a year ago after being controller of CapStar Bank for about six years and, before that, after working as a senior manager at KraftCPAs. In addition to serving as CAO, the 43-year-old was Reliant’s controller.