Investment firm hires, promotes six
Nashville- and Chicago-based investment firm Cressey & Co. has announced a series of appointments and promotions. Andy Hurd and Brennan Murray were both promoted to partner. Hurd joined the firm in 2018 as an operating partner after having served as CEO of health care companies MedeAnalytics, Epocrated and Carefx. Murray joined the firm in 2017, overseeing talent initiatives, and has previously worked in executive search and talent management including at Sterling Partners and Korn Ferry International.www.nashvillepost.com
