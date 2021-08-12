Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Investment firm hires, promotes six

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 4 days ago

Nashville- and Chicago-based investment firm Cressey & Co. has announced a series of appointments and promotions. Andy Hurd and Brennan Murray were both promoted to partner. Hurd joined the firm in 2018 as an operating partner after having served as CEO of health care companies MedeAnalytics, Epocrated and Carefx. Murray joined the firm in 2017, overseeing talent initiatives, and has previously worked in executive search and talent management including at Sterling Partners and Korn Ferry International.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidents#Unitedhealth Group#Talent Management#Investment Firm#Cressey Co#Medeanalytics#Epocrated#Carefx#Sterling Partners#Korn Ferry International#Jpmorgan#Unitedhealth Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Wheelchair tech firm hires ex-HealthStream CFO

Power wheelchair technology startup Luci has recruited veteran local health care finance executive Gerry Hayden to be its CFO and oversee its long-term capital strategy. Hayden has joined Luci, which was launched by Barry and Jered Dean in June of last year, about two and a half years after he stepped down as CFO of HealthStream. He had been that company’s CFO since 2008 and also was a member of its board of directors for a while.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

CNA taps new SVP for middle market

CNA has announced the appointment of Dieter Korte as senior vice president, middle market. In his new role, Korte will be responsible for the profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA’s middle market business unit. Korte joined CNA in 2016 after 25 years in the industry. Since joining, he has...
Businessbizjournals

Market research firm Mintel appoints new SVP of consulting for the Americas

Mintel has appointed Marie Becker as senior vice president, head of consulting for the Americas. Becker joins the market research firm from insights and strategy consultancy Ignite 360, where she was senior vice president. She previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, holding roles in consumer insights and strategy as...
Businessabovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm’s Hiring The Most Lateral Associates

According to data collected by completive intelligence firm Decipher, which Biglaw firm has hired the most associates in the first six months of 2021?. Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. See this month’s offering here. Hint: The firm picked up an...
Brentwood, TNNashville Post

Reliant exec leaving on heels of sale news

The chief accounting officer of Reliant Bancorp has told the holding company’s leaders he will step down from his position at the end of the week. Mark Seaton submitted his notice late last month, a few weeks after executives at South Carolina-based United Community Banks announced they would pay $517 million for the Brentwood-based company founded in 2006. Seaton came aboard nearly a year ago after being controller of CapStar Bank for about six years and, before that, after working as a senior manager at KraftCPAs. In addition to serving as CAO, the 43-year-old was Reliant’s controller.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Construction tech firm eyes hiring, product development after $4M raise

Moody Heard used to work in venture capital investing into startups. Now, he's building a startup himself. Heard previously worked with Venture for America in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he gained experience starting a small venture capital fund built on top of an accelerator program. In early 2018, he joined as an employee at Houston-based venture capital firm Mercury Fund, where he evaluated a variety of deals, including software applications for the construction sector. Heard also spent a lot of time learning about tech-enabled services, like digital marketplaces for housekeeping or other short-term staffing.
Businessrubbernews.com

Davis-Standard hires one, promotes another

PAWCATUCK, Conn.—Davis-Standard L.L.C. has added one person to its team who will focus on the global liquid coating business, and promoted another who will lead aftermarket sales in North America. Both hires were made official Aug. 12. Jay Baxter, formerly of Neenah Inc., has joined Davis-Standard's Converting Systems team as...
Economyfinancialsamurai.com

Strong Reasons For Hiring A Financial Advisor Or Investment Manager

Although I’m a DIY investor and encourage people to figure out how to invest themselves, there’s absolutely a place for hiring a financial advisor or investment manager. Back in 2015, I did some consulting for a startup called Motif Investing down in San Mateo. I remember talking with a person in marketing about what she liked to invest in.
MarketsAmerican Banker

Crypto firm CoinFund hires Citi executive as managing partner

CoinFund, a blockchain-focused investment firm, hired Christopher Perkins from Citigroup as managing partner and president to help bridge the gap to the traditional finance sector. At Citigroup, Perkins was global co-head of the futures, clearing and foreign-exchange prime brokerage businesses. At CoinFund, he’ll work with employees and institutional investors to...
Businesssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

SIX Digital Exchange hires new CEO

SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) has appointed David Newns as CEO, replacing Tim Grant. Subject to Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority approval, Newns will begin his tenure on 6 October 2021. Newns has previous experience in the digital exchange sector working on mission critical infrastructure, service-driven application development for banks and...
BusinessTimes Union

Splendor Promotes and Hires, as Unprecedented Growth Continues

RED BANK, N.J. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Splendor, New Jersey’s premier full-service branding, web, and marketing agency recently announced significant HR milestones in its continued growth. At the start of Q3 2021, the agency celebrated the promotion of two team members, Brianna Hubit and Diego Zubieta-Soto, plus the addition of...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fraud Prevention Firm SEON Hires Former Huffing Post Exec

Fraud prevention firm SEON has hired Otto Toth, former CTO of digital news outlet The Huffington Post and SVP and chief mobile innovation officer at AOL. The news comes shortly after the company secured €10 million ($12 million) Series A investment and opened new regional offices in Austin, USA, and Jakarta, Indonesia.
MarketsCoinDesk

Investment Firm Kryptoin Files for Ether ETF

As the SEC weighs approving its first bitcoin ETF, Kryptoin and others are getting in line for an ETH ETF. Kryptoin Investment Advisors filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday for an ether exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Delaware-based firm said in its proposal that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy